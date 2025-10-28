Another sunny day ahead of clouds and showers later in the week

PITTSBURGH — It will be another sunny day with a 20-degree plus jump in temperatures by late this afternoon.

Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next system which will bring a few showers late in the day Wednesday with a soaking rain Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night.

Showers will linger through Halloween with most areas pretty dry for trick or treat, but a shower can’t be ruled out.

It will be windy the second half of the week with wind gusts topping 30 mph both Thursday and Friday. The kids might need a jacket under the costume with trick-or-treat temps in the upper 40s.

