Another warm, muggy day with spotty showers, storms

PITTSBURGH — It will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures moving into the 80s today.

Showers and storms will be very spotty, so many areas will stay dry, but any storm that develops could bring heavy downpours and the threat of damaging winds. Most of the storms will be north and west of Pittsburgh through the late afternoon.

Friday will once again start with fog and end with a spotty shower or storm. Most areas will not see rain on Friday.

Saturday looks hot and mainly dry at this point with a stray shower or storm possible as temperatures heat up near 90, with the heat index pushing into the low 90s.

Showers and storms are more likely on Sunday. Some of the storms could be strong, with periods of heavy rain.

