PITTSBURGH - Another disturbance will move through the region Sunday morning, with around an inch of snow expected locally. An inch or two is possible north and east, along with gusty winds producing wind chills in the teens most of the day.
You'll want to stay tuned in for the forecast through next week as Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a game changer. A strong Arctic front will bring shoveling snow and the coldest air we've felt in a couple of years.
The early outlook includes impacts from rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, then a changeover to snow showers, resulting in a few inches of snow across the region through Tuesday evening.
We'll then see an extended stretch of wind chills below zero starting early Wednesday, and a near-record low air temperature well below zero Thursday morning.
Start making plans now for the bitter cold that will stick around through next weekend.
