Areas of fog burn off by mid-morning; mix of clouds, sun later with stray showers possible

PITTSBURGH — Areas of fog will greet you to start the day Tuesday as overnight showers head out of the area. Fog will burn off by mid-morning, leaving us a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

A shower will be possible from time to time with a rumble of thunder or two not out of the question. Most of the daylight hours Tuesday will be dry with highs near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with only a stray thunderstorm.

The next chance for severe weather looks to be later in the day Thursday. Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11.

