Areas of fog Monday morning; sun with highs in the 70s later

PITTSBURGH — Some morning fog, then perfect afternoons.

Areas of fog will mean a slower commute on Monday for parts of the area. So, allow some extra time as you head out.

Sunshine will be with us throughout the day and temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s. You’ll notice very low humidity the next few days, making it feel fantastic.

Low rain chances for the next several days will give you time to catch up on outdoor projects but leave time to enjoy a walk or bike ride too. A stray shower is possible on Tuesday, but most areas will not see rain.

Nighttime temperatures will also cool off so give the fans and ACs a break.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group