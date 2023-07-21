Weather

Areas of fog to start the day; stay showers possible, cooler with highs in the 70s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

U.S. Steel Tower The Pittsburgh skyline is visible through morning fog through a window of the 40th floor of the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning, Thursday, May 19, 2011 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of fog to start the day and lingering high water from Thursday night’s thunderstorms. Keep alert for any road closures as you head out.

A stray shower is still possible Friday, but most of the day will be dry with some clouds. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend will be nearly perfect with plenty of sun, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

