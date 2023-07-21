Areas of fog to start the day; stay showers possible, cooler with highs in the 70s

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of fog to start the day and lingering high water from Thursday night’s thunderstorms. Keep alert for any road closures as you head out.

A stray shower is still possible Friday, but most of the day will be dry with some clouds. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend will be nearly perfect with plenty of sun, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

