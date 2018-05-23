Patchy areas of fog will greet you as you head out the door this morning. Watch for a few spots of reduced visibility. If you do encounter fog on your way into work or school be sure to use your low beams or fog lamps.
Areas of fog and clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be in the 70s.
Heat returns Thursday. Humidity will be back by Friday night. Scattered showers and storms will be around during the holiday weekend.
