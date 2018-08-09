  • Areas of fog Thursday morning; stray showers during day

    Areas of fog will slow down Thursday’s morning commute at times.

    Fog will be most widespread north and east of Allegheny County, where visibility in some locations could be as little as a few hundred feet.

    Fog will burn off by mid-morning, leaving the area with partly sunny skies.

    It will be a warm and muggy day with a stray shower. Most areas will not see rain Thursday.

    On and off showers and thunderstorms come back Friday and linger into the middle of next week. No day will be a washout, but have backup plans ready for anything outdoors.

