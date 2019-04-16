  • Areas of frost as Tuesday gets off to cold start

    PITTSBURGH - Another cold start with areas of frost Tuesday morning, but milder air arrives later in the day.

    Look for sun early, with more cloud cover moving in, especially north. More sunshine will mix in around Pittsburgh and points south.

    High temperatures Tuesday will reach back near average in the low 60s. Areas that have more cloud cover will struggle to get there.

    Spotty showers are possible Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, mainly in northern and northeastern counties.

    It will be much warmer by Thursday ahead of the next system that will move through Friday, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

