PITTSBURGH - Finally! A break in the steady stream of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
Friday will start with some clouds and a few areas of fog, but sun will become a key player going through the day. A very weak system could bring a few sprinkles through the area during lunch. Cooler, less humid air will filter in through the evening, setting a perfect night for grilling or enjoying time around the fire pit with friends and family.
Get the yard work done early Saturday. Scattered showers and storms return to the area later in the day with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. We'll see on and off rain Saturday night and Sunday before drying out later in the day Sunday.
