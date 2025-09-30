Back into a dry pattern that could last into next week

PITTSBURGH — We are back into a dry pattern that could last well into next week.

We’ll see a few clouds Tuesday, but the only chance of even a stray shower is south of the Mason Dixon Line from Morgantown to Deep Creek Lake.

Temperatures will cool down for the latter part of the week after a front slides through the area. We’ll still be above normal Wednesday through Friday, but highs will be in the 70s instead of the 80s.

We do warm up a bit again heading into the first weekend of October, but it will stay dry.

