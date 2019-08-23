  • Beautiful weekend ahead

    Updated:

    Clouds will continue to decrease tonight with temperatures falling to the low to mid-50s. There will be a comfortable feeling to the air so you can open up your windows and let some fresh air in. 

    Saturday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday will be just as nice but warmer. 

    The next chance of rain won't move in until Tuesday of next week.

