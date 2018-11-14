PITTSBURGH - Layer up early Wednesday as wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s as you head out the door.
A few icy spots will also be possible as wet roads refreeze.
The rest of your day will be dry and cold, but don't let your guard down. Another nor'Easter is on the way and this one means business.
With cold air in place, the next storm will stir up more wintry weather Thursday and Friday.
As always, the track and timing will be critical as to what you'll get, but right now Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow.
A worst-case scenario could include a layer of ice covered with snow.
The impacts will begin early Thursday and continue through Friday, possibly ending with shoveling snow for parts of our area.
Icy roads could cause school and travel delays so stay with our team of meteorologists as we track this system.
