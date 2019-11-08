PITTSBURGH - A winter-like chill will settle in overnight and early Friday, with below-freezing temperatures setting up a few icy spots.
You'll need the ice scrapers and the heavy winter coats as wind chills will dip into the mid-teens.
A few snow showers will move through the area during the day Friday, and there could be some light accumulation – especially north and east of Pittsburgh.
You'll need the blankets and hot chocolate for WPIAL football playoff games as temperatures continue to drop, eventually bottoming out into the 20s early Saturday morning.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking another messy winter system headed our way late this weekend and early next week.
Stay with our team of meteorologists as we fine tune the timing, and where this system could bring snow.
