Temperatures below freezing could leave untreated roads and sidewalks slick early Thursday.
Wind chills will be in the low-20s, so grab the extra layers as you head out.
Snow showers will taper to flurries, then end around noon, and some sunshine will mix with clouds before the day ends.
The break will be short though, as the next system moves in Friday – bringing a light mix of rain and snow.
