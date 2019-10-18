PITTSBURGH - Wind chills will make headlines again early Friday, as the combination of wind and colder temperatures pushes the "feels like" temperatures into the low to mid 30s.
Some areas will see wind chills below freezing. Clouds will be slow to fade, but after lunch we will see some sunshine-which will help push temps back into the mid 50s.
Dry, mild weather moves in to start the weekend-with temperatures jumping a good 10º to 15º into the mid 60s Saturday.
