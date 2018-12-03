PITTSBURGH - Winds will gust 25 mph to 35 mph through early Monday. Watch for leaves and other debris blowing into the roads, especially east of Pittsburgh, where winds will be stronger.
On Monday, the temperature will be in the upper 40s early, then fall sharply into the 30s by afternoon and evening, changing a few light rain showers over to a bit of light snow.
You'll need the umbrella at times late morning through the afternoon, as scattered rain showers move into the area.
Colder air will change rain showers to snow showers by the evening commute as temperatures fall into the 30s.
Road temperatures will be warm enough for the snow to melt at first, but as temperatures fall below freezing by early Tuesday, watch for a few icy spots on untreated surfaces.
Cold air will dominate this week, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
