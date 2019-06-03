PITTSBURGH - Grab a coat! Unseasonably cool air will be in place Monday, and you'll feel the chill throughout the day.
Northwest winds will deliver plenty of dry air, but that air will be cool with high temperatures struggling back into the 60s Monday. Most areas will be 10-15 degrees below normal for high temperatures Monday afternoon despite abundant sunshine.
After a chilly night Monday, temperatures will begin to rebound Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 70s.
