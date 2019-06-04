PITTSBURGH - From a coat to shirt sleeves, you'll need to dress in layers Tuesday.
Temperatures started the day near record lows in the lower 40s, with a few of the colder valley areas in the 30s.
Sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures jump more than 30 degrees through the day.
Clouds will increase Tuesday night, with a stray shower by early Wednesday morning.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday, with some of the storms capable of producing damaging winds and very heavy rain. Some areas could see more than an inch of rain in some of the strongest thunderstorms.
