PITTSBURGH — One more dry day before we see a big pattern change for the second half of the week.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday, but rain should hold off until after dark. Rain will overtake the area Tuesday night and continue on and off through Wednesday night.

Some areas could see as much as 1″ to 2″ of rain through Wednesday which could increase the threat for localized flooding. Any areas seeing thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening will see heavier amounts of rain.

Breezy and cooler air settles in Thursday with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. Scattered showers will keep the air damp making it feel more like early April.

Temperatures and weather conditions slowly improve for the holiday weekend.

