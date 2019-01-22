PITTSBURGH - Layer up for another bitter cold start early Tuesday, as temperatures drop to near 0 F, with wind chills as cold as -10 F or colder.
Winds from the south will eventually help us crack the freezing mark by Tuesday afternoon, but those same winds will also bring rain and possibly some freezing rain.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Because ground temperatures are so cold, any rain that falls early Wednesday could fall as freezing rain, creating icy conditions.
Eventually, Severe Weather Team 11 is forecasting all rain by Wednesday afternoon, with steady rain possible at times.
>>UPDATED LIST: School delays and closings
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}