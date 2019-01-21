  • Bitter cold temps continue as wind batters Pittsburgh area Monday

    PITTSBURGH - Wind chills approached 10 below zero in much of the area Monday and into the afternoon, with temperatures in the single digits.

    High temperatures will barely make it into the teens during the day.

    Many slushy, wet areas refroze overnight, with a few light snow showers putting down some light snow on some area roads.

    Remember to use caution when driving, as any untreated roads could turn icy after sunset when melted snow refreezes.

