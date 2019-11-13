  • Bitter cold Wednesday morning breaks record set 108 years ago

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures were frigid this morning with Pittsburgh breaking a record with a temperature of 12 degrees! The old record was 13 from 1911. This afternoon, clouds will build, and highs will reach near 30 degrees. 

    Tonight, won't be as cold but you'll still need the coats out the door Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Highs Thursday will be in the low 40s. 

    We'll stay dry through the weekend but unseasonably cold. 

