PITTSBURGH - You will need the heavy winter coats and hats all day Wednesday.
The air will have a "bite" to it with gusty winds.
Temperatures will be in the 20s much of the day. Wind chills will spend most of the day in the teens and lower 20s, so kids will need hats, gloves and scarves for the walk to the bus stop.
High temperatures will struggle to get back to 30 degrees. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times.
It will be another cold day Thursday despite abundant sunshine. Wind will be nearly calm all day, with high temperatures in the mid-30s.
Rain returns late in the day Friday, setting us up for a wet start to the weekend.
