PITTSBURGH - It will be a very cold start to the day Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.
We're tracking where wind chills are near 10 degrees to start the day -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
The clouds will slowly try to break apart during the day Tuesday, allowing temperatures to make it back to near freezing during the afternoon.
Gusty winds will keep wind chills in the low to mid-20s during the afternoon.
A weak disturbance will bring a few flurries or light snow showers to the area Tuesday night, especially from Pittsburgh north. Nothing more than a very light dusting should be expected.
There is a better chance for some light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday before temperatures warm up enough to bring all rain by the end of the week.
