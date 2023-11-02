Bitterly cold start to Thursday; highs in the 40s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a brutally cold start to the day by November standards with temperatures near record lows in the mid-20s as you head out the door.

Sunshine will help during the day, but it will only make the upper 40s. The breeze will make it feel a bit cooler.

Be prepared for a cold breeze during the Steelers game. Kick-off temperature will be near 40° with a wind chill at around 30°. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the game, but it will feel much colder with wind chills in the upper 20s by halftime through the rest of the evening.

Temperatures head up through the weekend with highs in the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Tune in for the very latest forecast to Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group