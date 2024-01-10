Blustery, cold day Wednesday with strong winds

PITTSBURGH — It will be a blustery, cold day across the area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire region. Wind gusts will top 45 mph at times making temperatures in the 30s feel like their in the 20s.

We’re tracking where you’ll see the strongest wind gusts and where snow showers will stick LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.

Spotty rain showers will change to snow showers during the morning. Most areas around Pittsburgh will see 1/2″ or less through the day, with higher amounts east in the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Another strong system moves in on Friday bringing more rain, wind and snow with much colder air expected this weekend. Highs will struggle to get back into the 20s and lows will drop into the teens, cold enough for pipes to freeze.

