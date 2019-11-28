It will be a blustery, cold Thanksgiving day with temperatures in the 30s much of the time and wind chills in the 20s.
We'll see a few snow and rain showers across the area, but I'm not expecting any travel issues. The mountains and a few areas near I-80 could pick up some light accumulation -- mainly on grassy surfaces.
Related Headlines
Great weather for bargain hunters Friday as it will be a dry but chilly day. Highs will struggle into the lower 40s.
If you're planning to rake leaves this weekend, try to get it done early Saturday. Another storm will bring rain showers before sunset with off and on rain through Sunday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Police searching for 37-year-old mother last seen two days ago
- Local emergency room shut down, some concerned it won’t reopen
- VIDEO: Homes evacuated after crash leads to gas leak, power outages in Hempfield Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}