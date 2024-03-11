Blustery start to the week; warm-up on the way

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cold, blustery start to the week with a rapid warm-up over the next few days.

Wind chills will be down in the lower 20s to start the day Monday. Sunshine will warm most areas up into the upper 40s and lower 50s by late afternoon. The breeze will stick around making it feel colder.

Watch as you head out for slick or icy spots on untreated surfaces heading out the door until the sun can warm things up a bit.

A warming trend is expected again through the week and highs will reach the 60s by Tuesday and possibly the low 70s by Thursday. With this warmup comes unsettled weather for the end of the work week and into the next weekend.

