Blustery weather keeping clouds in the area, stray shower possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be jacket weather right into the weekend as a very November-like push of air overtakes the region for the next several days.

The blustery, cold weather will keep plenty of clouds in the area and a stray shower could pop up from time to time. High temperatures will struggle to get back near 50.

The best chance for a shower is during the afternoon or evening, but most of the daylight hours will be dry. The best chance for rain will be the farther north you go toward the I-80 corridor.

A slight warm up will wrap up the weekend with highs closer to 60 by Sunday.

A stray shower is possible on Sunday, but most areas will not see rain.

