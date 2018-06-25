  • Break in humidity before next round of rain

    There will be a break in the humidity Monday as a cold front has pushed well south of the area.

    A mix of sun and clouds will be around most of the day before skies clear Monday night.

    Clouds will be back on the increase late Tuesday ahead of the next system.

    Showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the area Tuesday night, with more widespread thunderstorms Wednesday. Those thunderstorms could be capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds.

