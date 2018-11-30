PITTSBURGH - Clouds will give way to a bit of sunshine Friday afternoon, but the break in the clouds will be short.
Temperatures will push into the 40s this afternoon. Fog is likely across much of the area tonight. The fog could be thick in a few spots until the wind starts to pick up early Saturday morning.
Steady rain returns late Saturday morning with much of the area seeing a half inch of rain or more to start the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s Saturday.
Sunday looks mostly dry and much warmer with highs near 60 degrees.
