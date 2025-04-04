Break in the rain today, but it’s not done yet

PITTSBURGH — Many areas will see a break from the rain on Friday, but it’s not done yet.

Clouds will hang around much of the day. An isolated shower will be possible for the Pirates game Friday afternoon, but there will be more dry hours than wet through sunset. The exception will be south toward the Mason-Dixon line where on and off showers will linger much of the day.

Another round of rain and scattered storms moves in early Saturday morning and again Saturday afternoon. A few storms could be severe with gusty winds so stay weather aware.

The repeated rounds of rain could push creeks and streams out of their banks on Saturday with rivers rising by Sunday, though widespread flooding is not expected at this time.

Rain will linger into Sunday with much colder air pouring in for the day. The rain could end as a few wet snowflakes late Sunday night as colder air spills back into the area.

Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you are away from your television for the latest watches, warnings and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group