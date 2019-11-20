  • Breaks of sunshine through the day Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - Look for a little more sunshine Wednesday-a welcome change during the cloudy "grey" season.

    We'll stay dry through early Thursday, but you'll need the umbrella after lunch as showers move back into the area.

    Off and on showers will continue through Friday, with most of the wet weather ending before Light Up Night.

    Another system moves in this weekend with impacts from wet weather Saturday, possibly changing to snow showers Sunday. 

