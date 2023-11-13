Breezy Monday with highs approaching 60 degrees

PITTSBURGH — It will be a pretty quiet week with seasonably mild afternoons and cold mornings.

There will be a bright sky with a bit of a breeze Monday. Temperatures will jump into the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

Not as warm Tuesday but still mild and sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures head back up Wednesday and Thursday with above-average highs around 60 degrees. The dry stretch could come to an end Friday with rain expected for the end of the work week.

