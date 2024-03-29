Breezy but pleasant Friday as we track wet weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Any leftover sprinkles or flurries are ending this morning, as we await another sunny day. Temperatures will bounce back into the mid-50s this afternoon although it will be breezy with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking when rain could interfere with your Easter weekend plans. Watch Channel 11 Morning News for live updates through 7 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight until we head closer to the pre-dawn hours Saturday. Showers could move in as early as sunrise, although the higher coverage of rain Saturday will hold off until closer to mid-day. Showers will remain possible into the afternoon and evening, so while it won’t be an all-day washout but you’ll need the rain gear handy, just in case. Even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Showers will exit Saturday night, allowing for a dry but cloudy start to Easter. We may sneak in some sunshine during the afternoon which should get temperatures into the upper 50s. Dry weather will be brief though as another system will spread in rain Sunday night, starting up a soggy stretch of weather early next week.

