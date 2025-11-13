Breezy, seasonable conditions will give way to chilly start Friday

Breezy and seasonable conditions will prevail this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. As high pressure builds in from the west, winds will settle tonight, which will allow for a chilly start Friday. Many neighborhoods will start the day in the upper 20s.

A southwest breeze will allow highs to approach the mid-50s Friday afternoon with just an increase in clouds.

Windy and mild conditions Saturday will be replaced by late-day showers and possibly a gusty thunderstorm or two during the evening. Behind the front, it will turn cooler and stay windy on Sunday with highs stuck in the 40s everywhere. A few flurries can’t be ruled out for areas along I-80.

Cooler-than-normal conditions will continue through at least the front half of next week.

