    A brief break between systems Friday, then showers and storms return for the weekend.

    Look for a nice mix of clouds and sunshine Friday, with seasonal highs near 70.

    Related Headlines

    Wet weather returns Saturday, especially late day, and could bring the risk of strong to severe storms to parts of the area.

    Heavy rain and damaging winds will be the main threats from any storms that develop.

    Showers and a few storms will also be possible on Mother's Day.

    This is a complex system, and the eventual track and timing will determine where the heaviest rain will fall.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking this system and it's impacts on your weekend plans so check our forecast often for updates. 

