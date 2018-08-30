There will finally be a brief break in the heat and humidity Thursday after a three-day stretch in the 90s.
Isolated areas of fog and a stray shower will be around for the morning commute.
Related Headlines
Clouds will slowly break during the afternoon with only a shower in a spot or two, especially south and southeast of Pittsburgh.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
The humidity will slowly drop throughout the day as high temperatures stay mainly in the upper 70s.
It will be a dry day Friday before spotty showers and thunderstorms return for the holiday weekend. The humidity will make a return as well as high temperatures climb back into the mid-80s.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}