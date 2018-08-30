PITTSBURGH - Thursday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with haze. It will still feel humid outside with dew points in the mid-60s through the day. A spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially near and south of Pittsburgh this afternoon and evening.
STORM TRACKER: Hour by hour timing of storms moving through the area
Related Headlines
Dense fog looks to develop tonight which may reduce visibility to less than 0.5 miles in spots Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Highs Friday will reach the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers will be in the forecast for the ridges.
The holiday weekend looks wet at times with some showers and storms developing in the warm and humid air mass. Temperatures will reach near 90 as we head into Labor Day.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}