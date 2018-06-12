Sunshine will give way to a few clouds Tuesday afternoon.
A stray shower is possible late in the afternoon, with more widespread showers moving into the area Tuesday night.
A few thunderstorms will also be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
An approaching front will increase chances of thunderstorms Wednesday.
Some of the storms late Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening will bring heavy rain and wind gusts of more than 45 mph. Some of the strongest storms will also be able to produce hail.
Rain will taper off Wednesday evening after sunset.
