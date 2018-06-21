  • Brief break in rain Thursday; more showers, storms through weekend

    There will be a brief break in the rain Thursday after flash flooding in parts of the area Wednesday night.

    There are some areas of very light rain and drizzle across the area Thursday morning. On and off light showers will continue from Pittsburgh south and southeast.

    Most areas will see no real measurable rain during the daylight hours Thursday.

    Rain will return to the region Thursday night, with several waves of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

    Much of the area could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Thursday night through Sunday, with some higher amounts possible where thunderstorms form.

