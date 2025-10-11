Brief showers possible during sunny Sunday; winds to pick up at times

Clouds will mix with sunshine through the afternoon Sunday, with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 60s.

A brief shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry with the best chance for wet weather north and east of Pittsburgh. Winds will also pick up with gusts to 20 mph at times.

Warm, dry weather starts the week with temperatures back in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then a pattern shift brings cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

