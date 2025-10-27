Bright but cold to start the work week

PITTSBURGH — Take the sunglasses and the heavier coat as you’re heading out the door the next few mornings. It will be bright but cold with morning temperatures in the 30s. It will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees the next few days.

Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next system which will bring soaking rain to the area Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night.

Showers will linger through Halloween with most areas pretty dry for trick or treat, but a shower can’t be ruled out.

It will be windy the second half of the week with wind gusts topping 30 mph both Thursday and Friday. The kids might need a jacket under the costume with trick-or-treat temps in the upper 40s.

