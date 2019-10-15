PITTSBURGH - It'll be a brisk start to the day Tuesday, with many areas in the 30s. An ice scraper will be needed in a few locations.
Sunshine will quickly warm us up through the 40s and 50s before high temperatures reach the mid-60s during the afternoon.
Dust off the umbrella for the walk to the bus stop Wednesday.
Rain will develop before sunrise Wednesday and continue into the lunchtime hour before ending. It will be breezy, too, with winds gusting to 30 mph during the afternoon and temperatures slowly falling into the low 50s by the end of the day. The combination of wet roads and falling leaves could make roads slick.
