  • Bundle up for Light Up Night festivities as wind chills will drop

    PITTSBURGH - Have the heavy coat, hats, gloves and scarves ready as the cold will settle in Friday evening. 

    Friday afternoon will be dry with the clouds and winds decreasing. Wind chills will fall to the mid to upper 20s by the evening.

    Most daytime hours this weekend will be dry. The best time to get outside will be Saturday before rain arrives by the evening.

    Rain will mix with some snow showers before ending overnight in the ridges and mountains. No accumulation is expected.

    Clouds hang around Sunday before the day turns brighter in the afternoon as breezy and cold conditions develop.

