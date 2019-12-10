  • Bundle up: Wind chills dropping to teens into Wednesday morning

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Cold air will have a "bite" as you head out early Wednesday, so layer up. 

    Wind chills will dip into the low-to-mid teens, so kids will need hats, gloves and scarves for the walk to bus stop. 

    Related Headlines

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    High temperatures will struggle to get back to 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph at times, making it feel even colder. 

    Sunshine will stick around through Thursday, but another storm will bring rain late Friday through part of the weekend.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories