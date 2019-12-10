PITTSBURGH - Cold air will have a "bite" as you head out early Wednesday, so layer up.
Wind chills will dip into the low-to-mid teens, so kids will need hats, gloves and scarves for the walk to bus stop.
High temperatures will struggle to get back to 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph at times, making it feel even colder.
Sunshine will stick around through Thursday, but another storm will bring rain late Friday through part of the weekend.
