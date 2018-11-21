PITTSBURGH - An arctic cold front will trigger a few snow showers Wednesday.
During the afternoon a brief, intense burst of snow called a snow squall could bring a quick coating of snow to the area including any untreated roads.
Temperatures will be warm enough for most snow to melt, but this brief burst of snow could reduce visibility and create icy spots on untreated surfaces.
Blustery and colder conditions will move in late day, leading to some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season.
Morning lows on Thanksgiving will start out in the teens and then struggle to get out of the 20s. Layer up!!
