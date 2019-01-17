PITTSBURGH - Watch for a few icy spots again early Thursday, as low temperatures dip into the 20s allowing untreated surfaces to freeze.
The next in a series of winter systems will move in for Thursday afternoon, bringing several hours of snow with a change to a wintry mix for some areas.
Snow will fall during the evening commute so expect delays as roads will become snow-covered if not treated.
Pittsburgh will see around 1 inch of snow with areas north and east picking up as much as 2 to 3 inches.
Icy spots will also be possible early Friday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is still tracking a bigger system that will move in this weekend.
Right now it looks to begin as either rain, snow or a wintry mix late Saturday in Pittsburgh.
A changeover to snow is forecast late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning as arctic air builds in.
We're still tracking where the rain/snow line will set up. What we do know is that areas north of Pittsburgh will have a better chance of high snow totals, but things will likely change as we analyze the model data in the days ahead. It's still possible that Pittsburgh sees high totals as well.
The storm system still has to track onto the West Coast and then across the entire U.S. We'll get better model data as the storm moves over land.
