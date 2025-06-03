Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to create hazy skies in Pittsburgh area Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to give us a hazy sky over the next couple of days. No air quality alert has been issued; however, those who are unusually sensitive to respiratory ailments should limit overexertion outside this afternoon and evening. The air quality is considered “moderate,” but not bad enough for an alert.

Northwest flow well above the surface is pulling smoke down into our area. The afternoon and evening sky should be particularly hazy, which should help to provide a spectacular sunset.

A change in wind pattern should clear any smoke out for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the next couple of days, with the best chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms to come Friday and Saturday.

